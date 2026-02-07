Start the year right by donating blood

Be a hero in your community

With the new year, you and your loved ones can make a difference by pledging to donate blood. It’s a simple act that saves lives. VA supports blood drives nationwide. Donating blood is a simple yet essential act that helps save lives, and VA is once again supporting blood drives across the country.

Someone in the U.S. requires blood every two seconds, according to the Red Cross. Because it can take 24 to 48 hours to process, test and prepare a pint of blood for transfusion, the nation’s blood supply depends on the regular generosity and diversity of blood donors.

VA is asking that healthy individuals of all blood types, backgrounds and ethnicities consider donating as soon as possible.

“On the battlefield, I trusted my brothers and sisters in uniform,” said Ruby Rose Magbanua from the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. “In the hospital, I trusted the strangers who donated the blood that saved my life.”

Ongoing donations make a difference

Regular donations ensure the availability of the nation’s blood supply for Veterans and patients in need. VA works with community blood centers around the country to meet the needs of the 1-in-7 patients entering a hospital who requires a blood transfusion.

If you are healthy, we encourage you to visit America’s Blood Centers or the American Red Cross to schedule an appointment at a VA blood drive or blood collection facility near you.

Veterans, their family members and friends are all encouraged to participate in this nationwide life-saving effort. You can help up to three people through one blood donation. Contact your local VA medical center to learn more.

Roll up your sleeve and donate at VA today!