Live Whole Health #304: Relief at your fingertips

Our bodies and brains aren’t optimized for life in the modern world. Our eyes, necks and brains are strained by computer screens, smart phones, AI and other modern advances. Technology can take its toll on our body, mind and spirit!

Neck and head pain are a common issue that arises with technology use, but, there is relief! When you’re feeling pain, you can use your fingertips with acupressure!

Acupressure has been used for thousands of years to help people manage pain and other symptoms in the body. This 4-minute routine will show you why. Licensed acupuncturist Dr. Lisa Lourey from Omaha VA Medical Center walks you through a self-care routine that may help with headaches and neck pain. Practice often and your self-massage and acupressure skills will grow.

Use this routine when you experience pain. Use it regularly to help prevent episodes of neck and head pain. As you become more familiar with the acupressure points, you may find that they are simple to find, and you can use this portable self-care technique anytime you need it.

Precautions

Avoid massaging areas of swelling, redness, rash or broken skin. If you have a bleeding disorder condition or take medication to thin your blood, use light pressure. Do not use acupressure during pregnancy.

Tips

Wash hands thoroughly before and after practice. Remove jewelry, such as watches, rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces. Loosen restrictive clothing. Be in a comfortable position.

