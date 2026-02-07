MPD Makes Arrest in Wyoming Avenue Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a robbery of an establishment that occurred in 2025.

On Saturday, October 18, 2025, at approximately 3:25 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment the 1900 block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest. The suspect assaulted and took an employee’s phone. The employee was able to retrieve their phone, and the suspect fled the scene.

On Friday, February 6, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26-year-old Terrence Womack, of Northwest, DC, was charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

CCN: 25158871

