MPD Makes Two Arrests in Massachusetts Avenue Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects in a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Northeast.

On Friday, February 6, 2026, at approximately 4:12 p.m., First District officers were called to the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. A 15-year-old juvenile male was located conscious and breathing suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the United States Capitol Police responded and stopped two suspects near the offense location. As a result of the investigation by MPD detectives, both suspects were placed under arrest. A 17-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, were charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). An MPD K9 officer located a firearm near the scene.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

MPD would like to thank the members of the United States Capitol Police who responded to this incident and stopped both suspects.

CCN: 26016564