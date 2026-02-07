Submit Release
News Search

There were 185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,250 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Two Arrests in Massachusetts Avenue Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects in a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Northeast.

On Friday, February 6, 2026, at approximately 4:12 p.m., First District officers were called to the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. A 15-year-old juvenile male was located conscious and breathing suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the United States Capitol Police responded and stopped two suspects near the offense location. As a result of the investigation by MPD detectives, both suspects were placed under arrest. A 17-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, were charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). An MPD K9 officer located a firearm near the scene.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

MPD would like to thank the members of the United States Capitol Police who responded to this incident and stopped both suspects.

CCN: 26016564

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Makes Two Arrests in Massachusetts Avenue Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.