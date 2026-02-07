MPD Makes Arrest in Virgina Avenue Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon in Northwest.
On Thursday, February 5, 2026, at approximately 4:09 p.m., Second District officers and the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division members responded to the report of a stabbing inside of a building in the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. Officers located an adult male suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.
The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending a next of kin notification.
The suspect was located nearby and placed under arrest and a knife was recovered. 40-year-old Jose Perez of no fixed address, was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.
CCN: 26016040
###
