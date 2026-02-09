Bryan Chavis Announces AI-Powered Platform to Transform Rental Operations and Community Impact

Bryan Chavis

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate author and entrepreneur Bryan Chavis today announced the expansion of Buy It, Rent It, PROFIT! Education™, an AI-enabled platform designed to support landlords, rental housing providers, and investors with integrated training, operational software, and execution tools.

Chavis, founder and CEO of Chavis Capital, is a Simon & Schuster–published author whose book Buy It, Rent It, PROFIT! is archived in the U.S. Library of Congress. His professional journey includes overcoming a brain tumor that once left him unable to walk or talk, followed by a return to the industry as an educator, operator, and advisor focused on systematized rental operations.

The Buy It, Rent It, PROFIT! Education™ platform brings together online education, certifications, software tools, and AI-driven support for key points in the rental lifecycle. The system is designed to assist users with deal underwriting, property management workflows, compliance-related tasks, and engagement with housing authorities and rental assistance programs.

“The goal has always been to make rental housing operations more professional, predictable, and accessible,” Chavis said. “By combining education with tools and AI-guided workflows, we’re aiming to support better decisions and more consistent execution for landlords and rental operators.”

The platform is supported by partners including Suncoast Credit Union (Premier Sponsor) and Lake Michigan Credit Union (Strategic Partner). A growing focus area is collaboration with housing authorities and affordable housing programs.

One of the platform’s initiatives, Landlord Match, is a system developed to help streamline aspects of affordable housing placement. The initiative is structured to support housing authorities and institutional partners seeking to increase landlord participation, reduce administrative bottlenecks, and improve coordination around voucher and assistance programs.

Looking ahead to 2026, Buy It, Rent It, PROFIT! Education™ plans to roll out a full suite of AI “Copilots” integrated throughout the platform. These tools are expected to assist members with routine tasks, document handling, and decision support across property management software, deal analysis tools, and instructional content.

Chavis notes that the platform is intended to serve a broad spectrum of users, from first-time investors to experienced landlords and operators. Membership access is currently offered at no cost, with the objective of lowering barriers to professional-grade resources while maintaining a focus on practical application and measurable outcomes.

“In my experience, the main challenge in real estate isn’t interest—it’s implementing reliable processes,” Chavis added. “We’re working to provide an environment where learning and day-to-day operations are connected in a single, structured system.”

The initiative reflects a wider trend in the rental housing sector toward technology-enabled operations, data-informed decision-making, and closer collaboration between private operators and public-sector partners.

About Bryan Chavis

Bryan Chavis is a real estate investor, educator, and author of Buy It, Rent It, PROFIT!, published by Simon & Schuster and archived in the U.S. Library of Congress. He has advised rental housing providers, entrepreneurs, and organizations on building systematized, scalable rental operations.

About Chavis Capital

Chavis Capital is a real estate investment and education company focused on developing frameworks, tools, and training for rental housing operators. The company works with individual investors, property owners, and institutional partners to support more efficient and professional rental operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

