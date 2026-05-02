Mottoz Engineers 55-Hour Live Broadcast as César Ruiz Mounts U.S. Bid for Longest Interviewing Marathon World Record

Zenith Summit

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mottoz Inc, the Miami-based hyperlocal commerce and AI infrastructure company, has confirmed that content creator and entrepreneur César Ruiz will mount an official attempt on the world record for the Longest Interviewing Marathon during Zenith Summit 2026, scheduled for May 5–7 in South Florida. The current benchmark of 55 hours and 24 seconds, held in Europe, will be challenged through a continuous, multi-platform live broadcast featuring 333 leaders from 10 business verticals.

“Records are not broken — they are engineered. What we are bringing to South Florida on May 5 is not a livestream. It is operational infrastructure designed to stand up against the most demanding evidence requirements in the category, while cross-pollinating 333 voices across 10 industries in real time,” said Ulises Aldana, Founder and CEO, Mottoz.

What Is Being Attempted

The record measures the longest continuous interviewing marathon, currently set at 55 hours and 24 seconds. The claimant must remain on camera throughout active periods, ask a minimum of five distinct questions per interview, and document the attempt with at least two independent witnesses at all times. Each guest signs a logbook; rest periods are tracked on a continuous activity log; and uninterrupted, timecoded video captures every moment.

César Ruiz — with a combined social audience above 25 million followers — will serve as the sole interviewer of record for the full 55 hours, with 333 guests rotating through the broadcast from 10 verticals: Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Sales, Sport, Technology, Finance, Investments, Productivity, Personal Development, and Faith & Purpose.

“55 hours, 333 conversations, zero margin for error. We are not bringing the record to the United States because we want a number. We are bringing it because the conversations that will happen on that stage — across ten industries that almost never sit at the same table — have never happened before,” said César Ruiz, Lead Host and Record Claimant, Zenith Summit 2026.

Why South Florida, Why Now

Miami has emerged as the gravitational center of U.S. Latino business, technology, and content economies, with cross-border reach into Latin America. By anchoring the attempt here and broadcasting in both English and Spanish across six platforms, Mottoz aims to convert a title currently held in Europe into a permanent, U.S.-domiciled benchmark.

The timing is deliberate: Zenith Summit 2026 coincides with Mottoz’s official commercial launch in South Florida. The 333 leaders convened — predominantly Latino entrepreneurs rooted in the same market Mottoz is entering — make this the largest qualitative market study the company has run since its founding. The summit also deploys CrossPollen™, Mottoz’s patent-pending AI collaboration engine, live on air to match participants across non-competing industries.

The Team

Ulises Aldana (CEO, Mottoz) is the event’s Mastermind, responsible for strategic origination and ecosystem oversight. César Ruiz is the broadcast’s Architect, designing participant flow and editorial structure across all 333 interviews. Adrián Ruiz (COO, Zenith Summit) is the Builder, overseeing logistics, partnerships, and multi-platform broadcast infrastructure.

The English-language anchor desk is led by José Aristimuño (CEO, NOW Strategies; former Deputy National Press Secretary at the DNC) alongside co-host Margarita Pasos, Forbes Business Council member. Aleska Genesis joins as special guest.

Operational Footprint

Duration: 55 continuous hours | Start: 5:55 a.m. EDT, May 5, 2026

Participants: 333 leaders across 10 industry verticals

Platforms: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and X (simultaneous)

Languages: Spanish primary; English anchor segments for U.S. and international press

Estimated reach: 25M+ via host channels + 333 participants’ networks

Location: South Florida (specific venue to be announced)

Media Contact:

Mariana Inojosa, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances, Mottoz Inc

press@zenithsummitlive.com

+1 (786) 956-3759

zenithsummitlive.com

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