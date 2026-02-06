Mayor’s Youth Summit Returns

The Council expressed its strong support for the 2026 Mayor’s Youth Summit, highlighting the City’s commitment to uplifting youth voices and fostering civic engagement. Offered by Councilors Murphy and FitzGerald, the resolution also commends the work of the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement, which leads efforts to create meaningful, youth-centered programming across Boston.

First launched in 1994 under Mayor Thomas M. Menino, the Mayor’s Youth Summit was held annually for ten years as a flagship youth engagement event. After a hiatus, the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement revived the Summit in 2024, marking the twentieth anniversary since the event was last held and the thirtieth anniversary of its inception. The 2026 Summit represents the third consecutive year since its revival, demonstrating a continued commitment to providing young residents with opportunities to participate in civic life, celebrate their contributions, and connect with City leadership.

The 2026 Mayor’s Youth Summit will take place on Saturday, February 21, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Artists for Humanity EpiCenter. The event will feature free food, youth performances, guest speakers, interactive activities, giveaways, and opportunities for engagement, creating an inclusive and celebratory space for young people from across Boston’s neighborhoods.

At the start of this week’s Council meeting, the Council recognized the leadership of Pedro Cruz, Executive Director of the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement, and the support of the Human Services Cabinet under Chief José F. Massó, for coordinating initiatives that strengthen youth programming and community connection. The Council encourages young residents, families, schools, and community organizations to participate in the 2026 Mayor’s Youth Summit and celebrates Boston’s ongoing commitment to investing in its youth.