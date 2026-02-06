Council Supports White Stadium Task Force

This week, the Council expressed its support for the creation of a District 7 White Stadium Task Force, a new initiative designed to ensure transparency, accountability, and community input in the ongoing redevelopment of White Stadium.

The resolution, offered by Councilors Culpepper, Worrell, and Weber, recognizes that White Stadium, located within Franklin Park, represents one of the most consequential public land use decisions in the city. Franklin Park is the city’s largest green space and serves as a cornerstone of daily life for District 7 residents, Boston Public Schools students, youth sports organizations, small businesses, and community programs year-round.

The resolution highlights the importance of meaningful community engagement and equitable outcomes as redevelopment progresses. It notes that past public-private projects in District 7 have not always delivered sustained opportunities to Black and Brown-owned businesses, contractors, workers, and youth, underscoring the need for ongoing oversight and collaboration. Residents have also expressed concerns about the pace of decision-making and the adequacy of community input throughout the redevelopment process.

The proposed White Stadium Task Force will be composed of the District 7 Councilor and residents with expertise in transportation, environmental justice, public contracting, and economic development or Black and Brown business advocacy.

The Task Force will have the authority to request information from the City administration, receive public complaints, review financial records and audits, coordinate with City and state agencies, and provide structured recommendations to the Mayor and City Council.

The Council aims to ensure that the redevelopment of White Stadium benefits the surrounding community, maintains transparency, and upholds commitments to equity, workforce opportunity, and environmental stewardship.