Getting Our Future Out of Traffic: Boston Pilots Emerging Transportation Technology for School Busses

Since the 1970s, the City of Boston has worked to fix systemic problems with student transportation. After the 1974 Morgan v. Hennigan federal court ruling, school desegregation advanced equity in our public schools - but resulted in complex and inefficient bus routes. Moreover, according to the MA Vehicle Census, traffic congestion exacerbated these issues with vehicle miles traveled increasing by 13% from 2019 to 2024.

In March and June of 2025, on-time school bus performance hit a high of 94%. But with 1,500 students still arriving late to school each day, Boston can do more to give students more time in the classroom. With the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies through its Mayor’s Challenge, Boston is committed to getting our future out of traffic. As one of 25 global finalists, this program gave the City the funding and program support to explore new solutions.