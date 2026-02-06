The Council declared January 2026 as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, highlighting the importance of awareness, prevention, and support for survivors. Offered by Councilor Flynn, the resolution recognized that human trafficking – also known as modern slavery – includes forced labor and sex trafficking, and remains a difficult crime to combat due to low public awareness, limited reporting, and the increasing use of technology. Natural disasters, conflicts, and other instabilities can further exacerbate these challenges.

The resolution acknowledged the efforts of both state and local organizations, including the Commonwealth’s Human Trafficking Division at the Attorney General’s Office and Boston's Collaborative Efforts Against Sexual Exploitation (CEASE). CEASE works to prevent and address commercial sexual exploitation and human trafficking through collaboration across sectors, policy development, and the adoption of strategic models like the Equality Model Legislation.

The Council emphasized the importance of recognizing survivors, supporting anti-trafficking organizations, law enforcement, advocates, and businesses, and educating the public about this ongoing crime against humanity. By declaring January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the Council affirms Boston’s commitment to raising awareness, promoting safety, and strengthening efforts to end human trafficking in the city and beyond.