Bellevue Hypnotherapy Practice Updates Website to Improve Public Understanding in an AI-Driven Search Environment

Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP® Clinical Hypnotherapy & NLP

Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP updated its website to improve clarity as AI-powered search reshapes how consumers explore hypnotherapy.

AI search tools are only helpful when the information behind them is clear, accurate, and trustworthy. This update helps people better understand what hypnosis is and whether it’s right for them.” — Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP®

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more people turn to online search and artificial intelligence tools to explore mental wellness options, Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has launched a comprehensive update to its website aimed at improving clarity, transparency, and public understanding of hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) Founded and led by Connie Brannan, CHt., an award-winning clinical hypnotherapist with over 19 years of experience, Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP serves clients throughout the Seattle and Bellevue area. The updated website was designed to help individuals make informed decisions about hypnotherapy at a time when online information is increasingly shaped by AI-generated summaries and search algorithms.“People are searching differently than they were even a year ago,” said Brannan. “AI tools can be incredibly helpful, but only when the underlying information is clear, accurate, and trustworthy. This update was about making it easier for people to understand what hypnosis really is, how it works, and whether it’s right for them — without pressure or confusion.”The redesigned site emphasizes plain-language explanations, real client success stories, ethical boundaries, and clear pathways for people who want to explore hypnotherapy safely and thoughtfully. Rather than focusing on marketing claims, the site highlights education, professional credentials, and long-term client outcomes.Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP is listed with the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating and has received multiple “Best of Bellevue” awards. Brannan is also a Licensed Trainer of Neuro-Linguistic Programming, a published author, and the owner of a Washington State–licensed career school offering professional training in hypnosis and NLP.According to Brannan, the update reflects a broader responsibility professionals now face as AI increasingly influences how people evaluate health and wellness services.“When someone is searching for help with anxiety, habits, or personal change, they deserve information that is grounded, human, and honest,” she said. “This update is part of my commitment to ethical practice and public education — both online and in the office.”The updated website is now live at www.mindworkshypnosis.net

