Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Recognized for Excellence in Hypnotherapy Services in Bellevue

Clinical Hypnotherapy & NLP Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP® Award winning hypnosis

Connie Brannan, CHt., has been recognized as Bellevue’s top-rated hypnotherapy service provider for 2025 based on strong local client feedback.

The work we do at Mindworks is collaborative, practical, and deeply personalized.” — Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP®

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, founded and operated by certified hypnotherapist and Licensed Trainer of NLPConnie Brannan, has been recognized by BusinessRate as Bellevue’s top-rated hypnotherapy service for 2025. The acknowledgment is based on publicly available client feedback and positive online reviews within the local community.Brannan, who has been practicing professional hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming for more than 18 years, focuses on helping clients create meaningful change in areas such as stress reduction, confidence building, habit cessation, sports performance, and personal transformation.“I’m honored by any recognition that reflects the real experiences of my clients,” Brannan said. “The work we do at Mindworks is collaborative, practical, and deeply personalized. It’s always gratifying to know that people feel supported and helped along their journey toward change.”Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has long been known in the Bellevue area for its individualized approach to client care and its emphasis on rapid, solution-focused techniques. Brannan is also the author of " Real People, Real Change : True Stories of Transformation from Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP," which highlights client success stories and offers insights into the process of creating internal change.The BusinessRate acknowledgement adds to a history of community recognition for the practice, including multiple “Best of Bellevue” awards in Hypnotherapy and Weight Loss & Control Programs.Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP is located in Bellevue, Washington, and offers private sessions as well as professional NLP certification trainings through its state-licensed vocational school, Mindworks NLP.For more information, visit www.mindworkshypnosis.net or www.seattlenlptraining.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.