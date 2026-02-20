Feeturre Introduces XRPL-Powered Platform for Creator Monetization

Your Talent is Worth a $FEE feeturre-xrpl Feeturre x XRP Army

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeturre today introduced its XRPL-powered creator monetization platform, designed to give artists, musicians, and digital creators new ways to earn directly from their audiences.Built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), Feeturre leverages blockchain technology to enable faster, low-cost transactions while supporting transparent and direct creator payments. The platform combines multiple monetization tools into one ecosystem, allowing creators to move beyond traditional revenue models.Feeturre’s platform will support: Streaming micropayments through its Stream app• Skill-for-hire services connecting creators and fans• Digital downloads and direct-to-fan sales• NFT albums and digital collectibles• Creator-led competitions known as Collabathons“Creators today are looking for more control over their income and their audience relationships,” said Ty Schell, CTO. “We built Feeturre to provide practical monetization tools that work in the real world, not just theoretical Web3 concepts.”By using XRPL infrastructure, Feeturre aims to reduce friction in creator payments while maintaining scalability for global audiences. The company emphasizes that blockchain acts as a supporting technology rather than the focus.“Our goal is simple: help creators earn,” added Casey Swift, CEO. “Technology should serve that mission, not complicate it.”Feeturre is preparing for its official launch on March 6, with onboarding already underway for creators and early partners.________________________________________About FeeturreFeeturre is a creator monetization platform leveraging blockchain technology to enable direct revenue streams for artists, musicians, and digital creators. By combining streaming micropayments, digital ownership tools, and creator competitions, Feeturre aims to reshape how creators earn in the digital age.

