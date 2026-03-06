Feeturre Launches XRPL-Powered Creator Marketplace Bringing the Internet of Value to the Global Creator Economy

Your Talent is Worth a $FEE Creators Earn Micropayment on XRPL feeturre-xrpl

New XRPL-powered platform enables creators, artists, and influencers to monetize content, collaborate globally, and earn through streaming micropayments.

XRPL provides the kind of financial infrastructure that allows value to move as efficiently as information on the internet,” — Ty Schell - CTO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeturre , a next-generation creator marketplace built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has officially launched its platform designed to enable artists, producers, influencers, and brands to collaborate, monetize their work, and participate directly in the emerging Internet of Value.Feeturre provides creators with tools to earn income through digital commerce, creator collaborations, skill-for-hire services, and streaming micropayments — all supported by XRPL’s fast, low-cost blockchain infrastructure.As the global creator economy continues to expand, Feeturre aims to provide a transparent financial layer that allows creators to receive payments instantly while enabling fans and brands to participate directly in creative ecosystems.Building the Creator Economy on XRPLThe platform integrates XRP Ledger technology to power key marketplace functions, including:• Creator payouts and digital asset transactions• Escrow-based collaboration payments• Tokenized digital assets and creator monetization tools• Streaming micropayment infrastructure• Global cross-border settlement for creative servicesBy leveraging XRPL’s speed and efficiency, Feeturre enables creators around the world to transact with minimal friction while maintaining transparent on-chain settlement.“XRPL provides the kind of financial infrastructure that allows value to move as efficiently as information on the internet,” said Ty Schell, Founder and CTO of Feeturre. “Our goal with Feeturre is to extend that capability into the creator economy — enabling artists, producers, and digital creators to transact globally, monetize their work directly, and participate in a new era where creativity and value flow seamlessly across the internet.”Expanding the Internet of Value to Creative WorkThe concept of the Internet of Value — where value moves as easily as information — has largely focused on financial markets. Feeturre brings this model into the creator economy, where artists and digital creators can monetize their work directly without relying solely on traditional intermediaries.Through its marketplace infrastructure, Feeturre allows creators to:• Sell digital content and assets directly to fans• Offer skill-based services and collaborations• Participate in creator competitions and community events• Earn streaming micropayments for their content• Build global audiences through blockchain-enabled commerceThis model enables creators to turn talent into direct economic participation while allowing fans and brands to support creativity in new ways.Driving Real XRPL Adoption Through Creator CommerceFeeturre represents a growing category of XRPL-powered applications that extend blockchain utility beyond finance into real economic activity.By onboarding creators and fans into a blockchain-enabled marketplace, Feeturre contributes to the broader expansion of XRPL adoption across digital media, entertainment, and creator-driven commerce.“Technology should remove friction between creators and the value they create,” said Casey Swift, CEO of Feeturre. “By leveraging XRPL infrastructure, Feeturre gives creators a faster, more transparent way to earn from their work while giving fans and brands new ways to participate directly in the creative economy. We believe this model represents a major step forward in how digital value moves across global creative industries.”The platform is designed to serve a wide range of creators, including musicians, producers, visual artists, influencers, and digital brands.About FeeturreFeeturre is a global creator marketplace built to help artists, producers, influencers, and brands collaborate, monetize digital content, and earn directly from their audiences.Built on the XRP Ledger, Feeturre combines creator tools, digital commerce, and streaming infrastructure to support the next generation of the creator economy.The platform is part of a growing ecosystem of applications leveraging XRPL technology to expand the Internet of Value into new industries.Learn more at

