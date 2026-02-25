Feeturre’s Stream App Uses XRPL to Deliver Streaming Micropayments to Creators

Your Talent is Worth a $FEE Creators Earn Micropayment on XRPL

Stream rewards creators through treasury-funded micropayments powered by XRPL and the $FEE token ecosystem.

Stream is built to give creators more direct value from their audience engagement.” — Feeturre

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeturre is launching Stream, a streaming platform designed to help artists and creators earn through real-time micropayments powered by the XRP Ledger ( XRPL ).Stream allows fans to support creators through small, direct payments tied to streaming activity. Payouts on Stream can be tied to listening time, allowing creators to earn in proportion to real audience engagement. Instead of relying solely on traditional royalty models that can take months to process, Feeturre’s system is built to support faster and more transparent payouts using its $FEE token ecosystem.“Streaming changed how people listen to music, but it didn’t always improve how artists get paid,” said Feeturre leadership. “Stream is built to give creators more direct value from their audience engagement.”By leveraging XRPL’s low-cost and high-speed infrastructure, Stream is designed to make micropayments viable at scale. The goal is to enable sustainable earnings from active listeners without requiring large upfront purchases or subscriptions.Feeturre emphasizes that Stream is built as a practical tool for creators, not just an experiment in blockchain technology. The focus remains on usability, accessibility, and real-world monetization.Stream will be available as part of Feeturre’s March 6 platform launch, alongside skill-for-hire services, digital sales, NFT albums, and creator competitions.________________________________________About FeeturreFeeturre is a creator monetization platform leveraging blockchain technology to enable direct revenue streams for artists, musicians, and digital creators. By combining streaming micropayments, digital ownership tools, and creator competitions, Feeturre aims to reshape how creators earn in the digital age.

