Feeturre Launches XRPL NFT Marketplace for Creator Albums and Digital Content

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeturre is launching its XRPL -powered NFT marketplace, giving artists and digital creators new ways to release albums, music, and digital content with built-in ownership, resale functionality, and transparent on-chain tracking.Built on the XRP Ledger and utilizing the network’s native XLS-20 NFT standard, the marketplace enables NFTs to be minted directly on-chain without complex smart contracts. This approach supports lower transaction costs, faster settlement speeds, and energy-efficient minting compared to many traditional NFT platforms.Through the marketplace, creators can mint NFTs tied to albums, songs, visual art, and other digital works, allowing fans to collect, support, and resell creative content in a secure and transparent environment. By leveraging XRPL infrastructure, Feeturre is designed to keep minting accessible while maintaining scalability for global creator participation.“Digital ownership is becoming a core part of how creators engage with their audiences,” said Ty Schell, CTO. “Our NFT marketplace focuses on real creator use cases — helping artists release meaningful digital experiences while maintaining ownership, control, and long-term value in their work.”Feeturre’s NFT tools are built with creator utility in mind, supporting real-world applications such as album drops, exclusive releases, fan collectibles, and limited digital editions. Rather than emphasizing speculative trading, the platform focuses on empowering creators with flexible monetization options that align with long-term audience engagement.As part of Feeturre’s broader ecosystem — which includes streaming micropayments, Web3 Skill-for-Hire services, and digital sales — the XRPL NFT marketplace strengthens the platform’s mission to help creators exchange and monetize creative value within the emerging Internet of Value, including seamless cross-border participation for global creators and fans.The NFT marketplace will be available as part of Feeturre’s March 6 platform launch.About FeeturreFeeturre is a creator monetization platform leveraging blockchain technology to enable direct revenue streams for artists, musicians, and digital creators. By combining streaming micropayments, digital ownership tools, creator marketplaces, and collaborative competitions, Feeturre helps creators monetize their talent across multiple income channels while building stronger connections with their audiences — advancing the future of creator earnings in the emerging Internet of Value.

