House introduces AHA-supported Medical Student Education Authorization Act

The Medical Student Education Authorization Act (H.R. 5428), legislation which would authorize a federal program to provide grants through fiscal year 2028 to public graduate medical education programs for physicians, was introduced in the House Feb. 4. The program focuses on states with the most severe primary care provider shortages. Reps. Tom Cole, R-Okla., and Dina Titus, D-Nev., are sponsors of the bill.  

 

“Health care professionals continue to provide dedicated, high-quality care to our patients and communities,” said  Lisa Kidder Hrobsky, AHA senior vice president for advocacy and political affairs. “However, ongoing staffing shortages have contributed to increased stress and burnout of care teams. The Medical Student Education Authorization Act would help remedy this by providing grants to public institutions on behalf of higher education to support areas with severe primary care provider shortages. We thank Representatives Cole and Titus for their leadership on behalf of the nation’s health workforce.” 

