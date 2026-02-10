The London Archives Modernizes Collection Management with Soutron Global

Soutron Global Logo

A 20-Year Evolution from Archive Management Software to Cultural Asset Management and Digital Preservation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized SaaS provider of information management, resource sharing, and digital preservation solutions for archives, libraries, and museums, today announced the release of a new featured case study: “Preserving London’s Past, Protecting Its Future: The London Archives’ Journey to Modern Cultural Asset Management and Digital Preservation.”The article highlights how The London Archives (TLA)—one of the UK’s most significant public archives—has successfully scaled to manage over 6 million historical records using MINISIS Archives and the MINISIS Trusted Digital Repository (TDR), now part of the Soutron Global information management ecosystem. The article details TLA’s transition to Soutron’s next-generation Cultural Asset Management System (CAMS), a unified platform for archival, library, and museum collection management.Scalable Archival Management Software: From 3M to 6M RecordsAs a cornerstone of UK heritage, TLA manages history dating back to 1067 AD. Since implementing MINISIS Archives in 2006, the institution has benefited from two decades of stability and high-performance search capabilities. Even as the collection doubled from 3 million to over 6 million records, the system maintained peak performance.“We have found MINISIS Archives to be reliable, easy to search, and expandable to handle our growing collection size,” states Nicola Avery, Digital Content & Development Manager at TLA. “We’ve never needed to look for an alternative solution.”The article underscores how MINISIS Archives has provided:• Enterprise-level archives management for over 20 years, supporting large-scale datasets exceeding 6 million records• Researcher service tools capable of supporting 120+ daily public requests – more than 43,000 annuallyCombating Digital Obsolescence with Trusted Digital Repository (TDR)In 2019, TLA addressed the challenge of digital obsolescence by implementing the MINISIS Trusted Digital Repository (TDR). Unlike standard database backups, this OAIS-aligned digital preservation solution ensures long-term accessibility through:• Automated Fixity Checking: Continuous data integrity monitoring to prevent bit rot and data loss.• Obsolescence Protection: Futureproofing born digital materials against evolving software formats.• Authenticity Management: Preserving the provenance and integrity of London’s digital heritage.A Confident Step Forward: Preparing for the Transition from Archives Collection Management to Cultural Asset ManagementTLA is currently executing one of the largest cultural data migrations in the UK, moving its massive dataset into Soutron’s next-generation web-based cultural asset management system (CAMS), helping TLA provide richer visitor discovery experiences. Due to TLA’s new ability to provide a unified search across archival, library, and museum collections, eliminating siloed databases, a more interconnected presentation of London’s history can be presented to visitors.From the article, readers will learn where their transition confidence comes from as TLA is currently executing one of the largest cultural data migrations in the UK, moving over 6 million archives records into CAMS with exceptional success. This is due to:• Strict use of ISAD(G) metadata standards• Deep expertise from the MINISIS/Soutron migration team• Robust auditing, mapping, testing, and integrity-focused processesNicola Avery described the migration as “pain-free,” citing the expertise of the Soutron/MINISIS team in preserving complex hierarchies and contextual metadata.A Future-Ready PartnershipAs TLA advances their usage of CAMS, they are set to unlock even more digital stewardship functionality. The team is looking forward to:• Streamlined accessioning workflows• More detailed provenance tracking• Tools for exhibition planning, loans, and collection management"The London Archives is a primary example of how a long-term technology partnership can future-proof history," says Brad Frasher, CEO of Soutron Global. "By combining CAMS with the Trusted Digital Repository, TLA operates within a resilient ecosystem designed for digital stewardship. This ensures the story of London—from the Norman Conquest to the digital age—remains searchable and accessible worldwide."Read the full story here: https://www.soutron.com/blog/general/the-london-archives-journey-to-modern-cultural-asset-management-and-digital-preservation/ About Soutron GlobalSoutron Global is a leading provider of SaaS information management, resource sharing and digital preservation solutions for archives, knowledge hubs, libraries and museums. Partnering with archivists, librarians, collection managers and knowledge management workers at corporations, museums, education and government institutions worldwide, we empower organizations to transform how they organize, preserve, share and access their collection assets. Our SaaS solutions are content agnostic, easily handling library holdings, proprietary knowledge, cultural artifacts and archival assets, print, digital and physical. With a proven track record spanning over 5 decades, Soutron Global is recognized for its innovative software solutions created by embracing client challenges and partnering with them to develop new solutions.

