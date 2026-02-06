Request for Applications - Bird Friendly Buildings Grant
DOEE seeks eligible entities to reduce bird collisions in the District by promoting voluntary, high-impact retrofits of existing buildings. This grant is intended to 1) develop a priority list that identifies existing buildings that pose the greatest risk of bird collision to accelerate bird-safe improvements; 2) educate building owners and operators about the benefits of bird friendly retrofits to their existing buildings; and 3) pilot the direct implementation of at least one high-risk building retrofit during the grant period. The amount available for the project is $150,000.
A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:
Download from the Attachments below.
Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY26-GBCB-889” in the subject line.
The deadline for application submissions is March 9, 2026. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.
Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:
-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;
-Faith-based organizations;
-Government agencies;
-Universities/educational institutions; and
-Private Enterprises
For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].
Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.
