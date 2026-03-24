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Green Grid Inc. Approved as Anterix Active Ecosystem Partner

GGI iSIU system capable of Anterix communciation network is being demonstrated in San Diego at DTECH 2026

GGI and Anterix Announces Partnership in San Diego at DTECH 2026

GGI iSIU system capable of Anterix communciation network is being demonstrated in San Diego at DTECH 2026

GGI and Anterix Announces Partnership and Exhibits Jointly in San Diego at DTECH 2026

Green Grid Inc.’s iSIU® earns Anterix Active certification, bringing AI-powered wildfire prevention and grid monitoring to secure 900 MHz private LTE networks.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Grid Inc. (GGI) announced that its iSIU® real-time utility infrastructure condition-monitoring platform has successfully completed testing and been awarded the Anterix® Active badge, officially certifying the solution for deployment on private LTE networks operating over Anterix’s 900 MHz spectrum.

This designation confirms that iSIU® connects to and operates reliably on Anterix spectrum and is commercially available for utility customers seeking secure, private wireless communications.

With iSIU® certified as Anterix Active, utilities deploying private LTE networks using Anterix spectrum can seamlessly integrate AI-powered continuous monitoring for wildfire prevention, power grid asset condition monitoring, vegetation risk management, and PSPS operations.

By combining Green Grid’s real-time detection capabilities with Anterix’s licensed spectrum, utilities gain secure, resilient connectivity for monitoring critical infrastructure, including in remote and high fire-threat areas where public networks are often limited.

According to information provided by Anterix, the company is the largest holder of licensed 900 MHz spectrum in the United States, with a nationwide 3×3 MHz footprint covering the continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Hawaii. Anterix licenses spectrum on a county-by-county basis, enabling utilities to deploy and operate their own private LTE networks tailored to their service territories.

Anterix also shared that utilities currently deploying its spectrum include Ameren, Evergy, Xcel Energy, Tampa Electric (TECO), San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA), and Oncor, with additional utility customers expected to be announced. In Texas, Anterix has licensed spectrum in approximately 95% of all counties, supporting large-scale private LTE deployments across the state.

Private LTE networks operating on licensed spectrum provide utilities with the reliability, security, and performance required for mission-critical applications. Anterix’s 900 MHz spectrum offers strong propagation characteristics well-suited for wide-area utility coverage.

Anterix also offers a roaming SIM solution that enables failover to public mobile networks, further enhancing resilience for utility communications during outages or emergency conditions. With iSIU® validated for deployment on Anterix private LTE networks, utilities can confidently adopt advanced monitoring technologies without compromising network integrity or operational reliability.

“Receiving the Anterix Active badge is an important milestone for Green Grid,” said Jeff Pickles, CTO of Green Grid Inc., “This certification confirms that iSIU® is validated for private LTE environments and allows utilities deploying Anterix spectrum to accelerate adoption of our AI-powered continuous monitoring system for wildfire prevention and grid resilience.”

The Anterix Active badge may be displayed in association with the iSIU® solution to indicate its certified status within the Anterix Active Ecosystem.

Disclaimer: Trade marks are independently registered and owned by the parties.

For more information on Green Grid Inc. and iSIU®, please visit www.greengridinc.com

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Green Grid Inc. Approved as Anterix Active Ecosystem Partner

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