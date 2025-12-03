Green Grid Inc. Awarded 'Exhibitor Audience Choice' at CEATI T&D Conference 2025

Tech demo at CEATI showcased multiple enhanced functions of iSIU® Green Grid Inc. was honored to receive the “Exhibitor Audience Choice” voted by utility attendees

Award-winning CEATI demo highlights iSIU® advancements in AI-driven real-time asset management and wildfire prevention for T&D utilities.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Grid Inc. (GGI) , a provider of artificial intelligence of things (AIoT)-powered utility assets, vegetation, and safety management platform, received the CEATI 2025 Transmission & Distribution Conference Exhibitor Audience Choice Award. The award voted by the utility attendees, announced by CEATI at the conclusion of the event, highlights the presentation that generated the strongest engagement from utility professionals and technical leaders across the world.This year’s demonstration introduced enhanced and newly added features of Instant Situational Insightsfor Utilities, iSIU, reflecting significant advancements since the platform’s initial public demonstrations. The 2025 exhibition and demonstration focused on the system’s enhanced front-end interface, real-time asset intelligence, expanded object classes, and the addition of Agentic AI/RAG developed for the comprehensive T&D use cases.Green Grid’s CEATI demonstration introduced several key enhancements of iSIU, including a redesigned operational front end that enables faster access to live views, GIS layers, and multi-sensor data, supporting more effective AI-powered decision-making. The platform’s expanded AI detection capabilities were also showcased, with updated classification models that improve the accuracy of identifying T&D asset inventory, conditions, and anomalies across varied field environments. Finally, the system now features strengthened multi-sensor integration, delivering improved synchronization and consistency across edge devices to enhance real-time AI-powered situational awareness.CEATI attendees underscored the growing need for earlier risk identification, improved visibility across T&D infrastructure, and predictive intelligence to support grid reliability and ignition risk mitigation initiatives. The enhancements demonstrated by iSIUreflect these industry priorities and help utilities shift from cyclic inspections to continuous AI-driven monitoring and condition-based maintenance.“The strong audience feedback on iSIUfrom the utility industry experts at CEATI reinforces the industry’s need for real-time actionable intelligence across transmission and distribution networks amid climate change, aging infrastructure and increasing power demand,” said Chinmoy Saha, CEO and Co-Founder of Green Grid Inc. “Utilities are facing increasing complexity - from extreme weather to aging assets - and iSIUis designed to provide the early visibility and automated insights needed to prevent outages and improve safety and efficiency.”Green Grid’s recognition at CEATI 2025 builds upon the platform’s proven field performance, including the early detection of live ignition events and infrastructure anomalies across many utility service territories.For more information on Green Grid Inc. and iSIU, please visit www.greengridinc.com

