Green Grid Inc. Wins DTECH® 2026 Exhibit Excellence Award

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Grid Inc. has been recognized by DTECHattendees as the winner of the DTECH Exhibit Excellence Award in San Diego, CA, on the final day of the conference, February 5, 2026. The award, voted by the conference attendees, celebrates the winning company that goes beyond traditional exhibits to demonstrate outstanding innovation, creating memorable engagement, high-impact displays that foster meaningful conversations and connections. Green Grid Inc. was voted as the winner in the 100–399 square foot booth category, distinguishing the company among a large number of exhibitors.DTECH2026 brought together industry professionals, thought leaders, and solution providers to address the most pressing challenges shaping the future of the global utility sector. The conference in San Diego, CA, hosted over 650 exhibitors and welcomed more than 18,000 global industry professionals, with over 42% of attendees representing utilities. Top areas of interest included distribution, grid edge technologies, transmission infrastructure, AI, and IT/OT integration, reflecting a strong industry focus on resilience, real-time visibility, and modern T&D infrastructure management technologies.The Exhibit Excellence Award recognizes the organization that raises the bar for product innovation, exhibit design, storytelling, and attendee engagement. The winner in each four size categories is chosen based on electronic votes of the visitors.Green Grid Inc.’s exhibit focused on demonstrating a real-time, AI-powered continuous grid monitoring solution, instant situational insightsfor utilities iSIU® ), designed to support electric utilities’ outage and wildfire prevention, asset and vegetation condition monitoring, and Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) operations. Attendees engaged directly with live demonstrations of iSIUand exchanged ideas on how it is helping utilities improve operational awareness and grid resilience in the face of climate change, aging infrastructure, and rising power demand from the AI rush.“This award reflects growing industry preference for technologies that address increasing wildfire risk, grid resilience, and operational visibility in real-time. Being voted to this award by the industry expert attendees underscores the relevance of our solution and the importance of clear, effective communication in conveying complex technologies. This engagement amplified the tailwind for our demand pipelines by 30% quarter-over-quarter,” said Chinmoy Saha, Co-Founder and CEO of Green Grid Inc. “We’re honored to be recognized for our dedication and commitment to grid adaptation and resilience by the DTECH attendees, and we express our sincere gratitude to our awesome customers, teammates, partners, and organizers. We could not have done this without you.”“This award reflects the industry’s focus on modern T&D asset and vegetation management solutions and the importance of providing utilities with real-time insights into their infrastructure operations. Events like DTECHare critical for advancing conversations around innovation, engagement, resilience, and grid modernization,” said Jeff Pickles, Co-Founder and CTO of Green Grid Inc.About Green Grid Inc.:A leader in AI-powered climate solutions, specializing in advanced AIoT technology for utility safety and grid resilience. The company’s flagship system, iSIU, provides utilities and early threat detection agencies with real-time monitoring and data-driven insights for comprehensive asset, vegetation management, and wildfire protection.About DTECHNorth America’s premier transmission and distribution conference, convening utilities, industry leaders, and technology providers to advance innovation, grid resilience, and modern energy infrastructure. The annual conference features expert-led sessions, hands-on exhibits, and networking opportunities focused on the most pressing challenges facing the utility industry.For more information on Green Grid Inc. and iSIU, please visit www.greengridinc.com

