Morgan County Office Temporarily Relocating in February

The Morgan County Veterans Service Office will temporarily relocate to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in Decatur beginning Tuesday, February 10.

The office will be closed on Monday, February 9 for the move. The sheriff’s office is located at 119 Lee St NE, Decatur, AL 35601.

Veterans Service Officers will work at the temporary location for 4-5 weeks as the Morgan County Courthouse is being renovated. After the renovation, they will move back to their regular office location at 302 Lee Street NE, 1st Floor, Decatur, AL 35601.

