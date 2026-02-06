Orange Beach Art Festival Contends for Number One

Orange Beach Art Festival Grounds Kids making crafts in Kids Art Alley Former Best in Show Artist Ricky Steele

USA Today has selected the Orange Beach Festival of Art as one of the top 20 art festivals in the country. Voting continues until March 2, 2026

The Orange Beach Festival of Art is by far THE MOST organized and most enjoyable show in America! There's something for everyone.” — Maggie Hayes

ORANGE BEACH, AL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Votes are now being cast online to select the best art festival in the country. Voting requires only a few seconds and no personal data is captured.For 52 years, the Orange Beach Festival of Art has been the fine arts crown jewel on the Gulf Coast. This year over 90 jewelry makers, clay artists, photographers, authors, metal work sculptors, painters, glass blowers, canvas artists, and more are juried into a show that draws over 20,000 people from around the country. The event is always held on the second weekend of March.Each artist displaying their work is jury-selected by a panel of experts. The festival, voted #1 last year by USA Today, is one of the most competitive and sought-after in the country. The festival also won the Alabama Tourism Award for the Governor's Choice for Event of the Year. The show is consistently featured in magazines like Sunshine Artist Magazine and has garnered numerous awards for Best of Baldwin County among others.Show Director Desiree Hodge notes, “Our focus is to find and showcase the best fine artists in America. Any patron attending can find work that they will understand, appreciate, and enjoy. Whether you are a buyer or just browsing, the show is filled with quality, fun and affordable original art.”Live music by world-renowned groups, gourmet food trucks, readings by Gulf Coast children's authors, glass-blowing and pottery making, and fire dancers are a few of the things you will enjoy during this action-packed event. This year, the nationally award-winning Orange Beach Police K-9 unit will host demonstrations throughout the weekend.Orange Beach is best known for being the most family-friendly environment on the Gulf Coast, and the festival has a special area (Kids Art Alley) created for children and their parents. It is a space set aside for art creation and education.To vote, go to the USA Today voting page . Additionally, the beautiful architecture and stunning waterfront location on scenic Wolf Bay is a premier wedding and event venue hosting 40+ weddings a year, earning it numerous awards. The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach has received for the past four years the “Best of Baldwin” awards for Best Art Gallery and Best Event Venue and numerous “Best of ‘Bama” awards for Best Art Gallery and Best Art Festival.

