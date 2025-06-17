Orange Beach Events Planned for National Park and Recreation Month

Robinson Island in Orange Beach Alabama Family friendly fun in Orange Beach Kids at Orange Beach Aquatics Center

Enjoy fun and exciting opportunities for people of all ages at Orange Beach parks and recreation facilities' July celebrations.

This is one of my favorite times of the year. It's always busy, but it highlights how vital parks and recreation are for a successful community.” — Nicole Ard, Director Parks and Recreation

ORANGE BEACH, AL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORANGE BEACH , Ala. (Monday, June 16, 2025) – The City of Orange Beach is proud to support Park and Recreation Month, a National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) initiative that has been celebrated nationwide for 40 years.Join Orange Beach this July for national Park and Recreation Month as the city celebrates how life on the island is stronger, more vibrant and more resilient because of parks and recreation. A variety of activities for all ages are planned.Schedule of July Events in Orange Beach · Thursday, July 3 - Free Range Day: Orange Beach Golf Center, 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.· Tuesday, July 8 - Rock & Roll Tie Dye Party: Orange Beach Senior Center, 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.· Saturday, July 12 - Pop-Up Park & Hot Dog Eating Contest: Snook Park, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.· Friday, July 18 - Movie at the Pool: Orange Beach Aquatics Center, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.· Saturday, July 19 - Glow-In-The-Dark Pickleball: Orange Beach Recreation Center, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.· Tuesday, July 22 - Free Range Day: Orange Beach Golf Center, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.· Tuesday, Jul 22 - Coastal Table: Orange Beach Community Center, 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.· Friday, July 25 - Summer Soiree: Orange Beach Event Center, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.· Friday, August 1 - History Tour: Orange Beach History Museum, 9 a.m.· Friday, August 1 - Summer Sendoff: Orange Beach Waterfront Park, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.The city invites residents to share their memories and stories about what parks and recreation mean to them. There are plenty of ways to celebrate with the city all month long, including a city-wide scavenger hunt, a hole-in-one contest at the golf center, a recipe of the week at the fitness center and baseball tournaments at the Sportsplex.This month is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the more than 160,000 full-time park and recreation professionals — along with hundreds of thousands of part-time and seasonal workers and volunteers — who maintain our country’s local, state and community parks.“I’ve participated in Park and Recreation Month for 20-plus years, and I look forward to my second year here in Orange Beach,” said Nicole Ard, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Orange Beach. “This is one of my favorite times of the year. It's always busy, but it highlights how vital parks and recreation are for a successful community. With the full support of our city leaders, I'm thrilled to offer a range of family-friendly events for Orange Beach residents throughout July, and excited to see our fantastic Parks and Rec team shine all month long.NRPA and the City of Orange Beach encourage everyone who supports parks and recreation to post why their local park and recreation professionals are important to them on social media with #BuildTogetherPlayTogether.Find the latest information on the City of Orange Beach website at www.orangebeachal.gov

