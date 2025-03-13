ORANGE BEACH FESTIVAL OF ART RANKS BEST ART FESTIVAL IN AMERICA

Aerial photo of festival grounds Mixed Media art from Paul Nikitchenko Welcome Tent volunteers

After nominations by leisure travel writers and prize winning journalists, USA Today readers select Orange Beach Festival of Art as tops in the nation.

We LOVE this show and make plans to attend every year. It never disappoints with the variety of quality fine art and fun activities for the whole family.” — Lisa Prichard, festival patron

ORANGE BEACH, AL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In its 51st year, Orange Beach Festival of Art just received another reason to celebrate – the event was voted Best Arts Festival in the U.S. by voters in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards For over 50 years, the Orange Beach Festival of Art has been the fine arts crown jewel on the Gulf Coast. Over 100 jewelry makers, clay artists, photographers, authors, metal work sculptors, painters, glass blowers, canvas artists, and more are juried into a show that draws over 20,000 people from around the country during its two day annual show.It is a free event presented by the City of Orange Beach and the non-profit group The Friends of the Arts.Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon says this recognition gives added pride to the city’s focus on the arts.“Having the Orange Beach Festival of Art earn the title of Best Arts Festival in the nation in 2025 by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards is a testament to the hard work of Coastal Arts Center Director Desiree Hodge and her dedicated team,” says Kennon. “It is truly a diamond on our coast. The festival features some of the finest artists in our region, and everyone who visits the festival experiences Southern Hospitality at its best!”The festival has won numerous awards in past years including Best of Bama from ALABAMA Magazine readers and has ranked in the Top 100 Fine Art Shows in Sunshine Artist Magazine for five years straight.Desiree Hodge, director of the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach, is elated with the win.“We are so proud of this show and tremendously honored to receive this distinction,” Hodge says excitedly. “There are so many special elements to the show, but we have primarily worked to tailor the selection of artists to focus on fine art, which sets us apart from other shows. Along with that, we feature true local music talent, cuisine, and performance art so guests get an authentic feel for our coastal specialties.”She adds, “In keeping with our family-friendly community, the Kids Art Alley is noteworthy for providing exceptional crafts, along with a Kids Art Award that the children design and give to their favorite fine artist. Exposure to the arts at an early age is so essential for developing minds.“All this is made possible with the help of our dedicated staff and awesome volunteers! After 50 years of presenting this show on our island, it has become a beloved event that draws both artists and patrons from around the country here to Alabama’s beaches. We thank everyone who voted and helped make us the #1 show among Best Arts Festivals in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards!”Plans for the 52nd annual event to be held on March 14-15, 2026 are already underway. New additions to the event include literary arts and exceptionally unique performance art such as fire dancers and aerialists.By being voted #1, the Orange Beach Festival of Art topped events held in much larger destinations, including Chicago, IL.; Detroit, MI.; Columbus, OH; and Greenville, SC.

