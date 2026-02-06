Join MDC for Owl Prowl on Feb. 19 in Branson

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – The public is invited to learn about and call for owls in Branson.

Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for an Owl Prowl from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, at Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, 483 Hatchery Road in Branson.

Owl Prowl is open to all ages and registration is required by Feb. 18 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214539

This program will include an indoor presentation about owls and their special adaptations followed by a short hike on a nearby trail to call for owls. After the hike, the group will dissect owl pellets to see what owls have been eating.

“Owls start courting and nesting in February, so they are more active which makes it easier to call them and have them respond,” said MDC Naturalist Leah Eden.

Participants should bring a flashlight and dress for the weather.

To find out more about the Owl Prowl or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0. The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and is located at 483 Hatchery Road on the west end of Lake Taneycomo, near Branson.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.