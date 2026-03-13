MDC and partners improve fish habitat at Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. – Fish are enjoying new habitat after state and federal officials strategically placed trees and brush piles at Table Rock Lake. Brush piles provide good spawning habitat in spring for fish and shelter for smaller fish hiding from predators.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently collaborated with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to enhance fish habitat near Table Rock Lake State Park near Branson. Approximately 50 cedar trees were strategically placed along the shoreline in 13 different locations.

The project focused on improving bank access for anglers within park boundaries. Most of the trees were submerged in less than 20 feet of water to create vital habitat for fish in shallow areas. This new fish habitat can easily be targeted from shore, increasing fishing opportunities for bank anglers.

MDC staff also worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to replenish 41 existing brush piles and build six new brush piles in the Kings River Arm and the Big Indian Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake this winter.

Anglers can find the locations of these and other fish habitat structures on the MDC website at mdc.mo.gov/fishing/where-fish or on the free MDC MO Fishing app at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps/mo-fishing.

Get more information from MDC on fishing Table Rock Lake at mdc.mo.gov/fishing/fishing-prospects/areas/table-rock-lake.