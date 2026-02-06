Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,583 in the last 365 days.

Judge declares mistrial after juror used spreadsheet in Edison fire case

(Subscription required) Judge Elaine Lu found that the juror's use of a laptop spreadsheet -- and allegations he took notes home -- improperly introduced outside analysis into deliberations. The jury had been prepared to award $1.4 million to Start and $69,000 to CA Labs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judge declares mistrial after juror used spreadsheet in Edison fire case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.