Judge declares mistrial after juror used spreadsheet in Edison fire case

(Subscription required) Judge Elaine Lu found that the juror's use of a laptop spreadsheet -- and allegations he took notes home -- improperly introduced outside analysis into deliberations. The jury had been prepared to award $1.4 million to Start and $69,000 to CA Labs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.