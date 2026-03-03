With 715 judicial appointments, Newsom eyes another historic benchmark

(Subscription required) Data released Monday shows Gov. Gavin Newsom has had an immense impact on California's judiciary. When he departs in January, Newsom will leave behind a judiciary that is more female and more diverse, with a vast array of legal specialties represented.

