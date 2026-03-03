Submit Release
Report: More Women Applying for California State Court Judicial Appointments

(Subscription required) The number of women who applied for a state court appointment from Gov. Gavin Newsom jumped to 218 last year, up from 116 in 2024, according to figures released by the governor’s office.

