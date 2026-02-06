Submit Release
Meta must strip inactive accounts from usage metrics, judge rules

(Subscription required) U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Kang ruled Meta inflated its defense in the social media addiction MDL by counting dormant accounts in average time-on-app figures. The company must reproduce the data with a far tighter margin of error, handing plaintiffs more precise metrics for damages and causation arguments.

