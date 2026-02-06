Request for Applications - Climate Resilience and Insurance Industry Collaboration Grant

DOEE seeks eligible entities to support innovative partnerships that address climate-related risks in insurance markets. This grant aims to bring together public and private stakeholders to explore solutions that improve insurance affordability, strengthen climate resilience, and protect economic stability in the District. The amount available for the project is $25,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY26-GBCB-890” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is March 9, 2026. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 pm on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

-Faith-based organizations;

-Government agencies;

-Universities/educational institutions; and

-Private Enterprises

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.