Request for Applications - Bird Friendly Buildings Grant

DOEE seeks eligible entities to reduce bird collisions in the District by promoting voluntary, high-impact retrofits of existing buildings. This grant is intended to 1) develop a priority list that identifies existing buildings that pose the greatest risk of bird collision to accelerate bird-safe improvements; 2) educate building owners and operators about the benefits of bird friendly retrofits to their existing buildings; and 3) pilot the direct implementation of at least one high-risk building retrofit during the grant period. The amount available for the project is $150,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY26-GBCB-889” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is March 9, 2026. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

-Faith-based organizations;

-Government agencies;

-Universities/educational institutions; and

-Private Enterprises

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.