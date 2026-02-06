REQUORDIT Appoints Bill Kavanaugh as Chief Executive Officer

Bill Kavanaugh, newly appointed CEO, will lead REQUORDIT's next phase of growth.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REQUORDIT, a leader in process automation and system integration for document-intensive business operations, has announced the appointment of Bill Kavanaugh as Chief Executive Officer. Kavanaugh succeeds interim leadership and will lead the company through its next phase of growth and market expansion.

Kavanaugh brings more than two decades of leadership experience building, scaling, and transforming enterprise software and services organizations. He has held senior executive roles across product, operations, and go-to-market functions, with a history of building strong teams to best serve customers across many verticals, including construction, financial services, energy, and government, and has shown a consistent focus on helping organizations modernize how work gets done inside complex, highly regulated environments.

“REQUORDIT sits at an important intersection of process, technology, and real-world operations”, said Kavanaugh. “Organizations today don’t just need more software; they need systems that actually work the way their business works. REQUORDIT has built deep expertise and technical IP around extending core platforms to handle document-intensive processes and unstructured data. That foundation creates a powerful opportunity to help customers operate with greater clarity, control, and confidence.”

REQUORDIT’s approach is grounded in a simple belief: work should be easier. Rather than forcing organizations to change how they operate to fit rigid tools, the company focuses on extending existing systems to better support how work actually happens, especially where documents, approvals, and unstructured information play a critical role.

Under Kavanaugh’s leadership, REQUORDIT will continue to build on this foundation by combining industry expertise with technical innovation. The company’s teams work closely with customers to reimagine everyday processes, remove friction, and enable scale by extending leading software platforms into proven business solutions.

“Adding Bill to the team reflects our long-term reinvestment strategy to build an AI-first leader in document automation and extending ERP systems to make sense of unstructured data,” said Chairman Bret Forster. “He understands how to combine best-of-breed tools with proprietary software to create practical solutions for people who rely on them every day.”

REQUORDIT serves customers across construction, utilities, government, financial services, and other industries where document-intensive workflows are central to operations. The company is best known for its work extending core systems and enterprise platforms to support accounts payable, finance operations, compliance, and other critical business processes.

As CEO, Kavanaugh will focus on strengthening REQUORDIT’s core offerings, expanding its industry footprint, and continuing to invest in solutions that help organizations unlock better outcomes from the systems and information they already have.

