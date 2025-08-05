Requordit logo Willcrest Partners logo

Willcrest Partners acquires Requordit to accelerate AI-driven automation solutions and expand CloudOCR and CloudPAYit offerings.

Based on our experience building technology for industrial companies, we see how Requordit is creating incredible ROI in the most challenging scenarios” — Bret Forster, Partner at Willcrest Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willcrest Partners, a San Francisco–based private investment firm backed by family office capital, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Requordit, a leading provider of enterprise content management and workflow automation solutions.

Founded in 1997, Requordit helps mid-market and Fortune-level organizations digitize and automate document-intensive processes. As a top Hyland OnBase solutions partner, the company leads the market in document automation consulting for construction, manufacturing, financial services, and public sector clients. Requordit also offers proprietary software solutions that tackle complex accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) automation challenges, particular to enterprise construction and aggregate companies.

Mark Buckley, Founder of Requordit, added: “Joining forces with Willcrest gives us the resources and strategic alignment we need to accelerate our proprietary CloudOCR and CloudPAYit software solutions. With Willcrest’s support, we will also deepen our technical consulting bench to help our clients with automation, transparency and fraud protection.”

“Based on our experience building technology for industrial companies, we see how Requordit is creating incredible ROI in the most challenging scenarios,” said Bret Forster, Partner at Willcrest Partners. “The company’s expertise in managing very large unstructured data sets and their demonstrated progress with AI based workflow automation, positions the company extremely well to lead clients into the AI era. Our shared vision is to deliver advanced, AI-driven automation solutions while maintaining Requordit’s unwavering commitment to long-term customer success.”

About Requordit

Requordit specializes in enterprise content services and business process automation, leveraging Hyland OnBase to help clients in construction, manufacturing, energy, and government sectors eliminate paper, reduce cycle times, and maintain rigorous compliance. With offices in the United States and Mexico, Requordit supports customers across the Americas.

About Willcrest Partners

Willcrest Partners is a private investment firm based in San Francisco that combines patient family office capital with entrepreneurial operating talent. The firm targets majority investments in profitable, niche B2B service and product companies, working side-by-side with management teams to accelerate growth. Requordit is the first acquisition into Willcrest Holdco, LLC, a long-term holding company platform for tech-enabled business services companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.