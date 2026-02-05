Governor Abbott Holds Local Business Roundtable In Laredo

TEXAS, February 5 - February 5, 2026 | Laredo, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a roundtable with local South Texas business owners to discuss the strength of the Texas economy and the important role small businesses play in our statewide success.

"Small businesses truly are the very heartbeat of the Texas economy," said Governor Abbott. "Small businesses right here are an essential part of Port Laredo being the No. 1 port in the U.S. for international trade. To ensure that economic prosperity continues requires vigilance. More Texans have a job today and their wages are higher than ever before in the history of our state thanks to our business-friendly regulatory environment."

"We are thankful Governor Abbott is coming to Webb County to sit down with business leaders and local elected officials to talk about jobs and the economy in our community," said Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina. "Work, opportunity, and growth are not partisan issues, they're everyday concerns for South Texas families. We appreciate the Governor making South Texas a priority and being here to engage directly with our community."

"I’m honored to welcome Governor Abbott to this roundtable and grateful for his willingness to bring statewide attention to the infrastructure, workforce, and economic development needs of this region," said Representative Don McLaughlin. "If we want to keep Texas strong, we have to keep Laredo growing — and that starts by recognizing the critical role it plays as a true economic powerhouse for our state.”

The Governor was joined at the roundtable by Brittingham Construction and Development Managing Principal Andrew Brittingham, RE Signature Homes Owner Ramin Emami, FARO Wealth Co-founder Rafael Gutierrez, Laredo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Monica Martinez, International Bank of Commerce CEO Dennis Nixon, and other local officials and business leaders.

Following the roundtable, the Governor held a press conference alongside Judge Tijerina and Representative McLaughlin.

At the press conference, Governor Abbott highlighted the tenacity and ingenuity of small business owners across the state, especially in Southwest Texas. Additionally, Governor Abbott highlighted that Texas is the blueprint for America's economic success thanks to the state's limited regulations, noting the state's continued investment in our young and diverse workforce through career and technical education.

Additional photos of the roundtable and press conference will be provided here when available.