Governor Abbott Appoints Pearlson To Texas Department Of Information Resources
TEXAS, March 13 - March 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Keri Pearlson to the Texas Department of Information Resources for a term set to expire February 1, 2031. The Board coordinates, monitors, and directs information resources management within state government.
Keri Pearlson of Austin is a principal research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her work has been published by the Harvard Business Review, Sloan Management Review, The Wall Street Journal, and several peer-reviewed outlets. Additionally, she is the founder and chief executive officer of KP Partners. She is an independent board member for TMF Health Quality Institute and Barracuda Networks and a member of the board of advisors for the Society for Information Management. Pearlson received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University and a Doctor of Business Administration from Harvard University.
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