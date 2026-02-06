AZDPS Identifies Two Personnel Killed in Flagstaff Helicopter Crash

It is with profound sadness that the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) announces the loss of two members of our Aviation Bureau who were killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at approximately 10:17 p.m., an AZDPS Bell 407 helicopter, Ranger 56, crashed while responding to an active shooter incident at the request of the Flagstaff Police Department. Both crew members on board were fatally injured.

After notification of next of kin, AZDPS is releasing the names of the fallen:

Pilot Robert Bruce Skankey, Badge #11056

State Trooper/Paramedic Hunter R. Bennett, Badge #11215

Pilot Robert Bruce Skankey

Pilot Skankey joined the AZDPS as a Rotary Wing Pilot on May 8, 2021, and was assigned to Western Air Rescue. On June 8, 2024, he was promoted to Aviation Supervisor, remaining at Western Air Rescue. Pilot Skankey served in the United States Marine Corps (USMC), joining in 1988 and retiring in July 2010. During his military career, Pilot Skankey attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and served as a Pilot in Command, Presidential Support Pilot, and an Operations/Safety Officer. He was highly decorated during his career.

Following his military retirement, Pilot Skankey flew for Air Methods Corporation in Kingman as an Emergency Medical Service Pilot. Pilot Skankey had flown over 5,100 hours prior to joining the AZDPS. In 2016, he earned a Master of Administration, with an emphasis in Leadership, from Northern Arizona University. While serving with the USMC, Pilot Skankey completed an Aviation Safety Officer’s Course and graduated from the Naval Postgraduate School. Pilot Skankey attended Brigham Young University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electronic Engineering Technology in 1988.

Pilot Skankey was born on May 2, 1964. Pilot Skankey married Tjiske Skankey, and together they proudly raised their son Robert C. (Melanie), son Bryce (Tonya), daughter Kirstin (Joshua), and son Samuel.

State Trooper/Paramedic Hunter R. Bennett

State Trooper/Paramedic Bennett joined the AZDPS on June 11, 2022, as a cadet state trooper. On January 13, 2023, after graduating from the Arizona Law Enforcement Academy (Class #558), he was assigned to work nights in the Highway Patrol Division, Metro Patrol Bureau District 20. Trooper Bennett graduated as the top overall cadet, earning the highest scores in both Academics and Physical Fitness.

In April 2024, Trooper Bennett transferred to Western Air Rescue in Kingman to serve as a Trooper/Paramedic. He served a temporary duty assignment as a Recruiter in the Human Resources Bureau’s Sworn Recruiting Unit in August 2025 before being designated as a fully qualified AZDPS Air Rescue Paramedic.

State Trooper/Paramedic Bennett was an Arizona Department of Health Services and National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians certified Paramedic. Before joining the AZDPS, he worked in the 911 system on an ambulance for American Medical Response. State Trooper/Paramedic Bennett was born on February 1, 1998, in Hartford, Connecticut, to Jeff and Renee Bennett. He has one brother, Devon Bennett. He was in the Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University, where he double majored in Business and Criminal Justice and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2020. He also minored in Homeland Security.

On October 21, 2024, State Trooper/Paramedic Bennett married the love of his life, Breanna, in Hawaii. They were high school sweethearts and had been together for 12 years.

The Department respectfully asks that the families of Pilot Skankey and Trooper Bennett be afforded privacy as they navigate this unimaginable loss.

The cause of the crash remains under active investigation. AZDPS is cooperating with investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board and will release verified information when it is available.