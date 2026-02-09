Synchrocare and Diamond Orthopedic Form a Strategic Distribution Partnership

We value partnerships with manufacturers that are deliberate about product design.” — Reza Yazdian, J.D.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synchrocare, LLC , a U.S. medical device distributor founded in 2005, announced today a new strategic distribution partnership with Diamond Orthopedic, a medical device company focused on orthopedic fixation solutions. Under the agreement, Synchrocare will distribute Diamond Orthopedic’s products nationwide, expanding surgeon access to innovative fixation technology designed to address surgical fixation challenges.Diamond Orthopedic develops and manufactures orthopedic devices engineered to improve fixation performance in clinical use. The company’s proprietary faceted screw technology is engineered to achieve improved purchase at the bone-screw interface compared to traditional helical screws, providing surgeons with compelling fixation solutions.Through the partnership, Synchrocare will serve as a national distribution partner for Diamond Orthopedic’s product portfolio, leveraging its established sales, service, and clinical infrastructure to support surgeons and healthcare facilities across the United States.“We design and manufacture fixation solutions to meaningfully address real surgical challenges. Partnering with Synchrocare gives us a national distribution platform with the clinical support infrastructure needed to bring our faceted fixation technology to more surgeons and healthcare facilities across the country,” said Roy Bivens, CEO of Diamond Orthopedic. “We’re excited to work with a team that shares our commitment to consistency, compliance, and surgeon support.”As part of the collaboration, Synchrocare will provide sales, service, and clinical support for Diamond Orthopedic’s products, working alongside healthcare providers to support appropriate use and product familiarity. Synchrocare ensures that all distribution and support activities are conducted in full compliance with applicable regulations and industry standards.“Synchrocare is focused on providing healthcare practitioners with access to innovative, well-designed medical devices,” said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare.The partnership reflects Synchrocare’s continued strategy of working with medical device manufacturers whose products complement its existing portfolio and meet the needs of surgeons and healthcare facilities nationwide.About Diamond OrthopedicDiamond Orthopedic is a U.S.-based medical device company focused on the development and manufacture of orthopedic fixation solutions. The company is committed to supporting surgeons through innovative, dependable products designed for clinical use. More information is available at www.diamondorthopedic.com . Diamond Orthopedic is the New Fixation Standard in Orthopedics.About Synchrocare, LLC.Founded in 2005, Synchrocare, LLC is a U.S. distributor of medical devices with a growing national footprint. The company partners with medical device manufacturers to support surgeons and healthcare facilities with high-quality products, clinical support, and responsive service.Media Contact: For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact info@synchrocare.com or visit www.synchrocare.com

