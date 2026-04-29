Synchrocare and Elsevier Partnership Strengthens Clinical Expertise in Medical Device Distribution

Three Years of Advanced Training Backed by Elsevier

Our continued partnership with Elsevier ensures our consultants are trained using globally trusted medical resources.” — Reza Yazdian, J.D.

OH, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synchrocare, LLC , is a medical device sales and distribution company partnering with innovative manufacturers across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s operating model is built on clinical knowledge, rigorous training, and professional engagement with healthcare providers.For more than three years, Synchrocare has maintained a strategic partnership with Elsevier , a global leader in advanced information and decision support. The collaboration provides Synchrocare’s sales consultants with ongoing access to authoritative medical and clinical education resources, reinforcing the company’s commitment to informed and responsible medical device distribution.Through the partnership, Synchrocare consultants use Elsevier’s educational platform, a trusted resource widely adopted by clinicians, educators, and healthcare institutions worldwide. The variety of resources available on the platform, ranging from peer-reviewed research and anatomical reference materials to interactive learning tools and clinical education content, strengthens foundational knowledge in human anatomy and clinical practice. This depth of access supports consistent, high-quality engagement in clinical environments.“Clinical credibility is essential in healthcare,” said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner at Synchrocare, LLC. “This investment in knowledge directly supports our reputation, strengthens provider relationships, and underpins our long-term growth.”“At Elsevier, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress for over a century,” said Paul Crockett, SVP at Elsevier. "Our collaboration with Synchrocare extends access to high-quality educational resources to professionals who support the adoption of medical technologies in clinical practice."The partnership reflects Synchrocare’s broader strategy to differentiate through education, professionalism, and operational discipline. By embedding clinical understanding into its commercial operations, Synchrocare positions itself as a trusted partner within the medical device ecosystem.About ElsevierElsevier is a global provider of medical and scientific information, supporting clinicians, researchers, educators, and healthcare organisations worldwide. Its content and digital learning resources are used across healthcare institutions to support education, research, and clinical practice. Elsevier is part of RELX.About Synchrocare, LLC.Founded in 2005, Synchrocare, LLC is a U.S. distributor of medical devices with a growing national footprint. The company partners with medical device manufacturers to support surgeons and healthcare facilities with high-quality products, clinical support, and responsive service.Media Contact: For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact info@synchrocare.com or visit www.synchrocare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.