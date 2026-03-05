Synchrocare and BioPoly Form Strategic Distribution Partnership to Expand Access to Advanced Polymer Implant Technology

We value partnerships with manufacturers that are deliberate about product design and committed to supporting surgeons in practice.” — Reza Yazdian, J.D.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synchrocare, LLC , a U.S. medical device distributor founded in 2005, announced today a new strategic distribution partnership with BioPoly, an orthopedic biomaterials company focused on polymer-based implant solutions. Under the agreement, Synchrocare will distribute BioPoly’s products nationwide, expanding surgeons' access to implant technology designed to provide strength, durability, and long-term biocompatibility.BioPoly develops and manufactures polymer implants engineered as alternatives to traditional metal implants in certain orthopedic procedures. The company’s proprietary material platform is designed to support mechanical performance while reducing wear on opposing cartilage compared to traditional metal implants, offering surgeons additional options when selecting implants for their patients.Through the partnership, Synchrocare will serve as a national distribution partner for BioPoly’s product portfolio, leveraging its established sales, service, and clinical infrastructure to support surgeons and healthcare facilities across the United States.“We developed our polymer technology to address real challenges associated with traditional implant materials,” said Herb Schwartz, PhD, President and CEO of BioPoly. “Partnering with Synchrocare gives us a national distribution platform with the clinical support infrastructure needed to bring our technology to more surgeons and healthcare facilities across the country. We are pleased to work with a team that shares our commitment to consistency, compliance, and surgeon support.”As part of the collaboration, Synchrocare will provide sales, service, and clinical support for BioPoly’s products, working alongside healthcare providers to support appropriate use and product familiarity. Synchrocare conducts all distribution and support activities in accordance with applicable regulations and industry standards.“Synchrocare is focused on providing healthcare practitioners with access to innovative, well-designed medical devices,” said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare.The partnership reflects Synchrocare’s continued strategy of working with medical device manufacturers whose technologies complement its existing portfolio and meet the needs of surgeons and healthcare facilities nationwide.About BioPolyBioPoly is a U.S.-based orthopedic biomaterials company focused on the development and manufacturing of polymer implant technologies. The company is committed to supporting surgeons through dependable products designed for clinical use. More information is available at www.biopolyortho.com About Synchrocare, LLCFounded in 2005, Synchrocare, LLC is a U.S. distributor of medical devices with a growing national footprint. The company partners with medical device manufacturers to support surgeons and healthcare facilities with high-quality products, clinical support, and responsive service.Contact:For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact info@synchrocare.com or visit www.synchrocare.com

