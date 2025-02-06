Chris Talley Joins Brentwood Advisory Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brentwood Advisory Group , the leading team of experienced executives that provides a broad array of board of director and executive-level services for its clients, announced that Chris Talley is joining the group, further strengthening the breadth of its CEO’s, Board members and C-Level executives. His addition brings the Brentwood team to twenty-three members focused on helping growth-focused organizations fill key resource gaps, solve mission critical issues.Chris has led communication programs for 30 years, providing c-suite counsel and delivering results from the front row, culminating in his role as USAA’s Chief Communications Officer. FORTUNE 100 USAA is America’s leading financial services company focused on the U.S. military community.Through the years he led teams at USAA, AT&T, Lockheed Martin, ConocoPhillips and dozens of others while at one of the world’s most prestigious public relations agencies, FleishmanHillard. Most recently, Chris was SVP & Chief Communications Officer for USAA.Today, he provides a variety of clients senior communications counsel and is affiliated with Washington, D.C.’s Hawksbill Group, New York’s Integral, and Austin’s Crosswind Media & Public Relations. He also volunteers in the community and devotes time to speaking at universities across the country, supporting students seeking careers in communication.At USAA, Chris was responsible for communications strategy, reputation management, military and sponsorship communications, crisis planning and engagement with employees and external stakeholders. He also oversaw communications for the CEO, including interactions with all audiences, from military leaders to the boards of directors.Previously, Chris led the re-launch of USAA’s brand, which included a significant culture initiative introducing The USAA Standard, which outlines the behaviors expected of each employee. His first USAA assignment was VP, External Communications.Chris joined USAA in 2008 from FleishmanHillard (FH). During 13 years at FH, he served a range of FORTUNE 500 clients including AT&T, Chevron, Pulte Homes and ConocoPhillips. Rising to senior partner and SVP, Chris served as general manager of three separate FH offices, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. He joined FH from Churchill Group and before spent five years in public affairs at Lockheed Martin.He serves on the board of trustees and executive committee of the San Antonio Medical Foundation. He also serves on the Endeavors board of directors and nominating and governance committee. Additional board contributions include serving as immediate past chair of Hemisfair Conservancy, board of Scouting America Alamo Area Council, serving as president of Baylor University’s Journalism, PR & New Media advisory board, and as a member of the Dean’s Advisory Board for the University of Texas at San Antonio – College for Health, Community and Policy.He is a trustee for the Institute for Public Relations and previously was a member of PAGE, the world’s leading association for senior communicators, and The Seminar. Chris earned a journalism degree from Baylor University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.Chris can be reached at ctalley@brentwoodadvisory.com.About Brentwood Advisory GroupBrentwood Advisory Group provides executive management and business support services through its network of executives. We specialize in interim executive leadership, M&A integration planning and execution, implementing profitable growth strategies, and Board-level support. Our clients are seeking to change their business direction or quickly fill gaps in their executive leadership. We partner with executive leadership to manage change by identifying and implementing solutions to create top- and bottom-line outcomes. Our unique approach involves detailed pre-planning to define needs, establishing project goals, and performance metrics before a project commences to ensure successful achievement of objectives.Importantly, Brentwood Advisory Group brings together extraordinary business minds with experience spanning governing board leadership, board committees, and all C-Suite disciplines from a broad spectrum of industries. This diverse pool of talented leaders is uniquely positioned to immediately deliver independent thinking with specialized expertise and focused execution to empower clients to make better, more well-informed, strategic decisions to accelerate growth and maximize stakeholder impact.To learn more about leveraging the expertise available from the Brentwood Advisory Group, please visit www.BrentwoodAdvisory.com

