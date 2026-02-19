Larissa Wilson Honored with Seven Consecutive Five Star Professional Awards

Seattle Realtor Recognized for Client Service Excellence and Specialized Market Insight

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Larissa Wilson, a Seattle-based real estate broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate, has been recognized for client satisfaction for the seventh consecutive year, receiving the Five Star Professional Award for 2019-2025. This consistent recognition highlights her commitment to client care and service excellence in the competitive Puget Sound real estate market.Operating out of West Seattle with deep roots in the Eastside, Wilson has been a licensed broker since 2009 and actively involved in real estate since 2000. She holds the SRES(Senior Real Estate Specialist) and GREEN(energy efficiency and sustainability) designations, and is a Luxury Collection Specialist . Her service areas include Seattle, Bellevue, and the broader King County, with reach into Snohomish County and Pierce County. Larissa works alongside her husband, Rob, who provides data analysis and strategic support for their clients.Wilson is known for her construction-literate and design-forward approach, providing clients with insights into property quality, layout, and long-term value beyond superficial aesthetics. Her background includes a Master of Arts degree from the University of Washington, an early career as an exhibiting sculptor, and extensive experience in remodeling, renovation, and managing a custom cabinet shop. This expertise informs her practical advice on materials, craftsmanship, and costs. She particularly focuses on strategic seller preparation to optimize outcomes, especially for luxury, view, and waterfront properties. Larissa also assists clients in navigating Seattle’s evolving zoning landscape, including opportunities related to DADUs (Detached Accessory Dwelling Units) and income-flex configurations."It is an honor to receive the Five Star Professional Award for seven consecutive years, which reflects a consistent dedication to my clients," said Larissa Wilson, Realtor at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate. "My goal is to empower clients with comprehensive market understanding and strategic guidance, ensuring their real estate decisions are informed and aligned with their long-term objectives."For more information about Larissa Wilson's specialized Seattle real estate services or her expertise as a Luxury Collection Specialist, visit her official website. Larissa Wilson provides comprehensive real estate representation, combining design insight with strategic negotiation for buyers and sellers across the Puget Sound region, consistently earning recognition like the Five Star Professional Award.

