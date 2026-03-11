Sovereign Realty NYC Marks 35 Years of Real Estate Service in New York City

Gregory Healy, Principal Broker of Sovereign Realty NYC in New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, CANADA, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gregory Healy, Principal Broker and owner of Sovereign Realty NYC , is marking 35 years as a real estate professional serving clients across the diverse neighborhoods of New York City. His firm, based in Morningside Heights, specializes in residential sales and rentals , leveraging deep market knowledge and a client-first approach to connect individuals with their ideal homes.Healy's career began following a B.S. in Engineering from Columbia and an M.B.A. from Baruch, where he developed analytical and marketing skills. His disciplined and detail-oriented approach, honed through years of competitive swimming at the Master's level, informs his professional practice. He entered the property sector through commercial mortgage brokering in the early 1990s before establishing Sovereign Realty NYC in 2001. Prior to founding his own firm, Gregory gained experience at several prominent Manhattan residential agencies.Over his three-and-a-half decades in the industry, Gregory has focused on providing comprehensive support to clients navigating New York City's competitive housing market. His methodology emphasizes patience and thoroughness, treating the process of buying or renting a home as a significant life event rather than a quick transaction. This client-centric approach has garnered loyalty, with Healy utilizing strong relationships within the property community, including with building owners, managers, and superintendents, to facilitate smooth transactions and proactively resolve potential challenges for clients from the initial search through the move-in phase. His proven track record includes successfully addressing paperwork complexities and advocating for clients even after they have moved in, fostering harmonious residential relationships."Finding the right home in New York City real estate is a journey that requires careful guidance and unwavering support," said Gregory Healy, Principal Broker and owner of Sovereign Realty NYC. "We are dedicated to ensuring every client feels fully supported through each step, transforming a potentially stressful process into a positive experience."For more information about residential sales and rentals offered by Sovereign Realty NYC, including services across diverse neighborhoods from Washington Heights to Brooklyn, visit Sovereign Realty NYC. Sovereign Realty NYC, led by Principal Broker Gregory Healy, provides tailored real estate solutions for individuals seeking homes in New York City, known for its consistent commitment to client success, analytical precision, and extensive local market expertise that spans three and a half decades.

