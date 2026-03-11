Legacy & Co. Real Estate Applies Policy and Infrastructure Insights to North Texas Property Market

Justin Holland

ROCKWALL, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy & Co. Real Estate , founded by Justin Holland in Heath, Texas, advises clients in the competitive North Texas property market with an approach that integrates insights from regional infrastructure planning and public policy. The firm's operational methodology is informed by an understanding of the factors that shape property value and long-term appreciation in rapidly developing areas.Justin Holland brings two decades of real estate experience to Legacy & Co. Real Estate. His career has involved various aspects of the industry, including scaling a brokerage to over 300 agents, which provided experience in recruiting, training, operations, and transaction oversight. Holland also served four terms as the State Representative for Texas House District 33. During his tenure, he chaired the Sunset Advisory Commission and authored House Bill 1500, legislation focused on the Public Utility Commission and ERCOT following the 2021 winter grid failure. These roles required consistent engagement with statewide infrastructure planning, utility governance, regulatory oversight, and fiscal accountability.Holland's background directly informs Legacy & Co.'s strategy in the North Texas market, particularly in Rockwall County, where developable land is finite. Transmission routes, municipal utility districts, bond programs, and water supply planning are measurable components that influence property value and long-term appreciation. The firm operates across residential resale, luxury and lakefront property, land acquisition and disposition, investment housing, new construction, and select commercial assignments. Legacy & Co. Real Estate focuses on serving clients who approach real estate as a long-term asset and a significant financial decision."In a market as dynamic and competitive as North Texas, understanding the broader forces that shape property value — from infrastructure to policy — is crucial," said Justin Holland, founder of Legacy & Co. Real Estate. "Our firm is built around professionals who prioritize integrity and diligent preparation to guide clients through significant financial decisions, aiming to achieve disciplined growth and sustained value."Legacy & Co. Real Estate emphasizes a culture grounded in steadiness, with a focus on discipline, preparation, and personal accountability. The firm's principles of leadership, loyalty, and commitment shape both client relationships and internal standards. Rockwall County's appeal is driven by its proximity to Dallas and limited outward expansion due to Lake Ray Hubbard, contributing to price resilience and demanding disciplined growth strategies.For more information about Legacy & Co. Real Estate and its services in the North Texas market, visit Legacyco.us or contact Justin Holland directly. Legacy & Co. Real Estate is a firm based in Heath, Texas, providing real estate advisory services across North and East Texas, focusing on long-term value and client stewardship rooted in deep regional understanding.

