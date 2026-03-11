Crane Community for Property Management Professionals Highlights Growth and Member Success

Wolfgang Croskey, Co-Founder of Crane in Kalispell, Montana

KALISPELL, MT, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crane , a professional community for property management company owners and high-level operators, continues to expand its membership and global reach. Co-founded by Wolfgang Croskey, the organization focuses on facilitating professional development and networking, providing a platform for members to enhance their businesses and achieve greater operational freedom. Crane serves third-party property managers specializing in single-family and small multi-family rentals.Since its inception, Crane has cultivated a unique environment designed for serious operators across North America and beyond. Wolfgang and his co-founder, Peter Lohmann, both active property managers, established Crane with the principle that growth stems from peer-to-peer connection. The platform prioritizes accountability and genuine relationships within a selective network, offering proven playbooks, direct support from other property managers, and experiences that foster collaboration.The community's emphasis on quality over quantity is reflected in its growth. Crane accepts applications twice yearly and maintains a selection rate of approximately 46%, ensuring a high-caliber network. This approach has led to a membership of 225 owners and high-level operators, spanning nearly all 50 U.S. states and Canadian provinces, with recent expansion welcoming its first international member from Poland. Crane also facilitates partnerships with industry vendors such as Appfolio, Second Nature, and LeadSimple, providing members with exclusive benefits and resources.Crane fosters connections through both online interactions and curated in-person experiences. The "Crane Breaks" initiative encourages members to disconnect from their businesses for focused periods, marked by exclusive pins for completed milestones. An annual retreat, most recently held in Tulum, Mexico, offers an immersive setting for learning and collaboration. Additionally, Wolfgang and his team organize monthly dinners in various cities, allowing members to engage face-to-face and strengthen their network, mirroring established leadership groups tailored for the property management sector.Members attest to the tangible benefits of the Crane community. Brandon Sowers, a member, noted the value of peer support, stating, "Crane is the connection to people that are going through the same as you, but the caliber of the experience they bring—that's the big thing for me." Kelsey McRichards highlighted the accessibility of expertise: "The ability to ask a question at any time; there are always multiple members available to answer those questions, provide their expertise, and sometimes even valuable internal resources that others might not have access to.""Our mission at Crane is to empower property management professionals to overcome challenges and achieve lasting success and efficiency," said Wolfgang Croskey, Co-Founder of Crane. "By connecting dedicated operators with each other, we provide a vital ecosystem where shared knowledge and mutual support lead to tangible improvements in business operations and personal freedom."Crane is committed to cultivating an environment where property management professionals can find solutions to complex challenges and enhance their careers through selective membership, genuine connection, and actionable strategies.For more information about Crane and its community, visit joincrane.co

