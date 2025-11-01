Sound The Alarm

Christian Hip Hop Hall of Fame Artist Jai Rebrands as Jai Vaughn and Drops New Single “Sound the Alarm” Featuring 1K Phew and TedyP

“I hear the rattling bones, it’s revival… body flatlined, checkin’ vitals. leave all them egos and leave all them titles we aint gone lose if we rally and fight em" This music is a movement.” — Jai Vaughn

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Hip Hop Hall of Fame artist Dr. Jai Vaughn , now known professionally as Jai Vaughn, launches into a transformative new era with the release of her latest single “ Sound the Alarm .” The track features Reach Records’ 1K Phew and is produced by Grammy-nominated, Billboard #1 producer TedyP. The release coincides with a strategic partnership between Eyeam Music Group (A label imprint that Jai Vaughn is in partnership with founder and super producer TedyP) and Atlanta-based Amp Music, led by Askia Fountain.Why Now? A Cultural Pulse & A Call to ActionAmid the viral resurgence of end-times anticipation — hallmarked by the TikTok-driven #RaptureTok phenomenon and the wave of “last-day” commentary circulating online — Jai Vaughn sensed the urgency that believers everywhere are feeling. “Sound the Alarm” is that anthem of readiness and bold faith. She describes it plainly: “We’re not living in days for the timid. This song is a wake-up call—to live fully, fearlessly, and faithfully.”Whether the culture is trending end-times talk or just seeking purpose in turbulent seasons, “Sound the Alarm” addresses a universal need: to stand up, shout truth, and lean into a life of meaning.About “Sound the Alarm”Written by Jai Vaughn, 1K Phew and TedyP, the single merges modern sonics with gospel conviction. The hook calls out: “I hear the rattling bones, it’s revival… body flatlined, checkin’ vitals… leave all them egos and leave all them titles we aint gone lose if we rally and fight em…”This is not just music—it’s a movement. The production elevates the message into the realm of both culture and purpose.About Jai VaughnJaime Vaughn-Williams has built a career that blends ministry, artistry and entrepreneurship. From her beginnings in St. Louis to becoming a sought-after background vocalist and collaborator for Gospel greats like Mary Mary and Israel Houghton, to co-writing Lecrae’s early hit “God Is Enough”, she’s amassed both respect and experience. Beyond the mic, she’s a leader: CEO, brand manager, executive producer and certified leadership coach whose brand bridges faith, culture and authenticity.Meet the Collaborators1K Phew: Atlanta-native and Reach Records artist carving out a niche as a voice of “Atlanta Street Gospel.”TedyP: Jeshua “TedyP” Williams is a Grammy-nominated producer whose roster includes Pharrell Williams, Jermaine Dupri and Major. His work defines global Gospel-R&B-Hip-Hop artistry.What’s Next?With a new name, a timely anthem and powerhouse partnerships, Jai Vaughn is stepping into a new chapter defined by influence, intentionality and fearlessness.“Sound the Alarm” is available now on all streaming platforms.Media Contact:📧 info@allthingsJai.com📱 Instagram: @jaivaughn_

Sound The Alarm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.