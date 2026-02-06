Groundswell Startups Announces SCI Hackathon 2026, Co-Powered by Databricks and BoxMica

Groundswell Startups today announced the return of the Space Coast Initiative (SCI) Hackathon 2026, April 11-12, 2026, on Florida’s Space Coast.

We’re creating a platform where meaningful innovation can happen quickly and continue well beyond the weekend.” — Ruchir Gupta

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SCI Hackathon 2026 is a 48-hour, in-person innovation sprint bringing together builders across hardware and software to solve real-world challenges. This year's event is co-powered by Databricks and BoxMica , and is designed to catalyze collaboration across startups, industry, academia, and the broader innovation community.Focused on two core tracks: Hardware and Software, the 2026 Hackathon will feature three applied sub-themes: HealthTech, SpaceTech, and DefenseTech, reflecting the region’s strengths and emerging opportunities.Participants will work in interdisciplinary teams to prototype, test, and present solutions using a mix of cloud technologies, physical prototyping tools, and expert guidance. The weekend will include hands-on access to cloud resources, Groundswell’s Prototype Lab, dedicated Subject Matter Experts, and mentorship from industry leaders.“SCI Hackathon 2026 is about turning ideas into action,” said Ruchir Gupta, Industrial Designer at Groundswell Startups . “By convening engineers, designers, founders, students, and industry experts in one place, we’re creating a platform where meaningful innovation can happen quickly and continue well beyond the weekend.”The 2025 SCI Hackathon brought together participants from across the country, produced multiple functional prototypes, and led to ongoing projects entering Groundswell’s startup acceleration pipeline. Building on that momentum, the 2026 hackathon aims to further strengthen the Space Coast’s role as a hub for applied innovation.Interested in joining?Registration is now open: www.ti.to/space-coast-initiative/hackathon-2026 We're also accepting applications for judges, mentors, and subject matter experts.Learn more at www.spacecoastinitiative.com About Groundswell StartupsGroundswell Startups is a nonprofit, high-tech incubator on Florida’s Space Coast, helping founders, engineers, and creatives launch impactful companies through mentorship, prototype support, and a vibrant innovation give-first community.

